FILE PHOTO: Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney and his German counterpart Heiko Maas (not pictured) attend a news conference in Berlin, Germany, December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/Pool/File Photo

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland will be flexible regarding any possible extension of grace periods for checks on goods going between Britain and Northern Ireland, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Wednesday.

“From an Irish perspective we want there to be some flexibility here if its possible to do that,” Coveney told national broadcaster RTE.