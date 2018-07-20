May frustrated Northern Ireland lacks devolved government

BELFAST, Northern Ireland (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday that she was frustrated that Northern Ireland had been without a devolved government for over eighteen months.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May talks with people from the Belfast Youth Forum during her visit to the Crescent Arts Centre in Belfast, Northern Ireland, July 20, 2018. Paul Faith/Pool via Reuters

“It is a matter of frustration and regret that after enjoying the longest period of unbroken devolved government since the 1960s, Northern Ireland has now been without a fully functioning executive for over eighteen months,” she said in a speech in Belfast.

Part of the 1998 Belfast Agreement was the establishment of a power-sharing devolved government at Stormont, which collapsed in January 2017.

“I want to see the assembly and executive back up and running, taking decisions on behalf of all the people of Northern Ireland,” May said. “We continue to do all we can to seek the re-establishment of devolution and all the institutions of the Belfast Agreement.”