Rejecting deal could spell chaotic Brexit - UK Northern Irish minister

Britain's Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Karen Bradley arrives in Downing Street, London, Britain October 16, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

BELFAST (Reuters) - A rejection of the draft Brexit divorce agreement by Britain’s parliament will lead to a disorderly and potentially very chaotic departure from the European Union, Britain’s Northern Ireland minister said on Monday.

“If parliament chooses to reject that deal, there is no other option on the table. That would mean leaving without a deal,” Karen Bradley told a conference where she described the vote as probably the most important of her lifetime as she sought to garner support from local businesses.

“Be under no illusions, not accepting this deal is not an easy choice. It is a disorderly, potentially very chaotic exit from the European Union for the UK and I certainly believe very strongly that politicians from the whole of the United Kingdom should put that national interest first.”