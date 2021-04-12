UK, EU talks on Northern Ireland are constructive, differences remain, says UK PM's spokesman

FILE PHOTO: Flags of the Union Jack and European Union are seen ahead of the meeting of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in Brussels, Belgium December 9, 2020. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Talks between Britain and the European Union on part of their Brexit deal which governs trade with Northern Ireland are constructive but there are still differences on how to overcome issues that have triggered violence in the British province.

“The discussions have been constructive but there are still significant differences that need to be resolved,” the spokesman told reporters, adding that British negotiator David Frost had spoken to European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic on Friday.