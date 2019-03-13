British parliament votes for ruling out no-deal Brexit in any scenario

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks in Parliament ahead of a Brexit vote, in London, Britain, March 13, 2019. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - MPs on Wednesday rejected leaving the European Union without a deal in any scenario, in a non-binding vote which will increase pressure on Prime Minister Theresa May to rule out a ‘no-deal’ exit.

MPs voted by 312 to 308 in favour of a Amendment A, a proposal put forward by a group of MPs calling on the government to rule out a no deal exit.

It went further than the government’s motion, which notes that parliament does not want to leave without a deal on March 29 and that the default legal position is to leave without a deal unless one is ratified by parliament.

Amendment A overrides the government’s motion.