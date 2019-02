European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas attends a press conference at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union is ready for the worst possible Brexit scenario under which Britain would crash out of the bloc with no agreement to mitigate disruption and manage the new relationship, the bloc’s executive said on Wednesday.

“We are ready for all possible scenarios, including the worst,” European Commission’s spokesman Margaritis Schinas told a regular news briefing.