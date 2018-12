Signage is seen at the UK border control point at the arrivals area of Heathrow Airport, London, September 3, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission outlined areas of trade that would be impacted on Wednesday if Britain leaves the bloc without a withdrawal agreement at the end of March next year.

British trucks would lose rights to carry goods into the European Union, live animals would face border checks and Britons travelling with pets would find their EU passes were no longer valid in the event of a no-deal Brexit.