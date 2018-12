Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the EU, Stephen Barclay, arrives in Downing Street, London, Britain, December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will be ready for a no deal Brexit by March next year but significant work will be required, Brexit minister Stephen Barclay said on Thursday.

“Yes, we will be ready but significant work will be required,” Barclay told parliament.