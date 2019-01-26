Efforts to rule out no-deal Brexit are attempt to stop Brexit - Leadsom

LONDON (Reuters) - Attempts to rule out a no-deal Brexit are a “thinly veiled” attempt to stop Britain from leaving the European Union, the leader of Britain’s lower house of parliament, Andrea Leadsom, told The Sunday Times newspaper.

Meanwhile, junior defence minister Tobias Ellwood became the latest government figure to say a no-deal Brexit should be ruled out.

“It is wrong for government and business to invest any more time and money in a no-deal outcome which will make us poorer, weaker and smaller in the eyes of the world,” he told the Sunday Times.