EU needs to know Britain is also preparing for a no-deal Brexit - May

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday Britain needed to make clear to the European Union that it was preparing for a no-deal outcome to the Brexit negotiations despite wanting to leave with an agreement.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in Westminster, London, Britain, July 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

“We do need to make sure that we have those no-deal preparations in place while we negotiate with the European Union on a deal ... The European Union need to be in no doubt that we are making those preparations,” she said.