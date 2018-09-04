Senior UK Brexit ministry official says confident plans in place for 'no-deal' Brexit

LONDON (Reuters) - The most senior official in Britain’s Brexit ministry said on Tuesday he was confident that plans were in place for the possibility of Britain leaving the European Union without a deal.

Anti-Brexit demonstrators wave EU and Union flags opposite the Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

“What I am confident is that there are plans in place,” Philip Rycroft, Permanent Secretary at the Department for Exiting the European Union (DExEU), told a committee of lawmakers in parliament.

“They are at a level of detail which satisfies the team at DEXEU ... we are constantly monitoring those plans to make sure they are kept up to date.”