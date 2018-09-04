FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 4, 2018 / 9:42 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Senior UK Brexit ministry official says confident plans in place for 'no-deal' Brexit

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The most senior official in Britain’s Brexit ministry said on Tuesday he was confident that plans were in place for the possibility of Britain leaving the European Union without a deal.

Anti-Brexit demonstrators wave EU and Union flags opposite the Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

“What I am confident is that there are plans in place,” Philip Rycroft, Permanent Secretary at the Department for Exiting the European Union (DExEU), told a committee of lawmakers in parliament.

“They are at a level of detail which satisfies the team at DEXEU ... we are constantly monitoring those plans to make sure they are kept up to date.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Kylie MacLellan; editing by Michael Holden

