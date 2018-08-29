FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 29, 2018 / 2:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK sees several possible causes of no-deal Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A British departure from the European Union without an agreed exit deal could be triggered by several different events, Brexit minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday, adding that Britain was prepared for the risks.

“In terms of what would likely trigger a no-deal scenario, in a way they could be at negotiation level, diplomatic track, they could be at the member-states level, could be the European parliament - there are any number of potential considerations,” Raab told a parliamentary committee.

Reporting by Kylie Maclellan, writing by William James; editing by Stephen Addison

