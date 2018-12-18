UK to implement plans for no-deal Brexit in full - May's spokesman

Dawn breaks and silhouettes the statue of Winston Churchill on Parliament Square and the Houses of Parliament in Westminster London, Britain, December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will begin to put into place plans for an exit from the European Union without any deal in place, with the public and businesses told to prepare now for the eventuality, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Tuesday.

A meeting of May’s senior ministerial team agreed that the time had come to ramp up plans for a no-deal Brexit, the spokesman said, although he added that leaving the bloc in March next year with an agreement remained the most likely scenario.

“Cabinet agreed that, with just over three months until our exit from the European Union, we have now reached the point where we need to ramp up these preparations. This means we will now set in motion the remaining elements of our no-deal plans,” he said.