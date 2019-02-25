UK to publish 'no deal' impact analysis 'very shortly' - May's spokeswoman

An anti-Brexit placard is seen outside of the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government will “very shortly” publish analysis of the impact of a no-deal Brexit on business and trade, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokeswoman said on Monday.

Earlier this month pro-EU lawmaker Anna Soubry, who has since quit May’s Conservatives, called on the government to publish the documents but pulled a vote which had been expected to show widespread support among lawmakers for making the information public.

“We are committed to publishing that and we are going to do it very shortly,” the spokeswoman said.