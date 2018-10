BERLIN (Reuters) - Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Tuesday that she hoped and expected Britain and the European Union would manage to come to a Brexit deal that ensured continued prosperity.

FILE PHOTO: Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg speaks to journalists after meeting Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May at 10 Downing Street in London, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

She was speaking in Berlin where she was holding talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel.