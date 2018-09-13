FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Brexit
September 13, 2018 / 12:37 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK says free flow of personal data from EU not guaranteed if no-deal Brexit

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British organisations would need to take action to ensure they could continue to receive personal data about their customers in the European Union in the event of the UK leaving the bloc without a deal next year, the UK government said on Thursday.

“You would need to take action to ensure EU organisations were able to continue to send you personal data,” it said in one of a series of technical notices published to help businesses and the public prepare for a no-deal Brexit.

British companies with customers in the European Union depend on a free flow of personal information, which until now has been possible because the European Union deems Britain’s level of personal data protection equivalent to that of the EU.

That decision would need to be reassessed once Britain left the bloc.

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.