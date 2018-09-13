UK says free flow of personal data from EU not guaranteed if no-deal Brexit

LONDON (Reuters) - British organisations would need to take action to ensure they could continue to receive personal data about their customers in the European Union in the event of the UK leaving the bloc without a deal next year, the UK government said on Thursday.

“You would need to take action to ensure EU organisations were able to continue to send you personal data,” it said in one of a series of technical notices published to help businesses and the public prepare for a no-deal Brexit.

British companies with customers in the European Union depend on a free flow of personal information, which until now has been possible because the European Union deems Britain’s level of personal data protection equivalent to that of the EU.

That decision would need to be reassessed once Britain left the bloc.