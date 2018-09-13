FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 13, 2018 / 1:03 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Mergers meeting EU thresholds may be reviewed by UK and EU regulators in 'no deal' Brexit

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Mergers that currently meet relevant European Union standards will in some cases be reviewed by both Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority and the European Commission if Britain leaves the bloc without a divorce deal, Britain said on Thursday.

In advice to business and the public, the British government said while the European Commission may investigate mergers or anti-competitive conduct within the EU Single Market, after Brexit it will no longer begin investigations into the UK aspects of mergers or cases involving anti-competitive conduct in the UK.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan Dasha Afanasieva; editing by Emma Rumney

