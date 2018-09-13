FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 13, 2018 / 2:18 PM / Updated an hour ago

Raab says confident of getting good Brexit deal

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Brexit minister Dominic Raab told the BBC he was confident of getting a good exit deal with the European Union but said Britain must be prepared for the possibility of leaving without an agreement.

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Dominic Raab and Secretary of State for Transport Chris Grayling leave Downing Street in London, Britain, September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Earlier on Thursday the government published the second set of advice notices for businesses and consumers on preparing for a no-deal Brexit, warning it could increase mobile phone roaming charges, upset data sharing and force motorists to get an international licence to drive in Europe.

Reporting by Costas Pitas, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

