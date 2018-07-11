UK nuclear regulator - timeline for post-Euratom domestic safeguard will be met

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s nuclear regulator said it was confident of meeting its timeline for delivering a nuclear safeguard regime when Britain leaves Euratom, the EU’s framework for nuclear energy safety, at the end of March next year as part of Brexit.

Mina Golshan, deputy chief inspector and divisional director, Office for Nuclear Regulation, told a House of Lords subcommittee the regulator has met its inspector recruitment targets, is developing an IT system and working to develop a regulatory framework.

If the ONR fails to establish its own safeguarding regime before leaving Euratom, Britain may be unable to import nuclear material. Twenty percent of Britain’s electricity comes from nuclear generation.