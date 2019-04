FILE PHOTO: European Union Budget Commissioner Guenther Oettinger holds a news conference to present the EU executive's final proposal for the bloc's next long-term budget, in Brussels, Belgium, May 2, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BERLIN (Reuters) - A second referendum on Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union, snap elections, and an additional Brexit extension are among the possible options for Britain, EU Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said on Thursday.

“Everything is conceivable,” Oettinger told Deutschlandfunk public broadcaster after EU leaders gave Britain six more months to leave the bloc.