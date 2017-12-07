FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Talks over Brexit divorce bill make progress - EU's Oettinger
December 7, 2017 / 3:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

Talks over Brexit divorce bill make progress - EU's Oettinger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Union’s budget commissioner Guenther Oettinger said on Thursday that noticeable progress was being made on talks over the divorce bill that London will pay the EU as it leaves the bloc.

FILE PHOTO - Guenther Oettinger, European Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society, delivers a speech at the world's biggest computer and software fair CeBit in Hanover, Germany, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin

He also said that talks were very far advanced on the topic of the free movement of people.

The European Commission has effectively set a deadline of Sunday for British Prime Minister Theresa May to return to Brussels to deliver an offer on a Brexit divorce deal.

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
