EU official says Brexit deal cannot be improved given 'red lines'

FILE PHOTO: An umbrella with EU and British flags attached to it is held ahead of a speech by Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May in Florence, Italy September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Max Rossi

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - There is nothing better EU and UK negotiators can come up with for the Brexit deal given the mandates and red lines from both the bloc and London, a European Union official said on Thursday.

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s cabinet approved the draft agreement on Wednesday but it faces an uncertain future in the UK parliament. Several of May’s ministers resigned over the deal on Thursday.

“We think we have on both sides exhausted the margin for manoeuvre under our respective mandates,” the EU official said.