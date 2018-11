Anti-Brexit demonstrators wave flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - A small number of issues remain in Brexit talks and negotiations between London and Brussels are ongoing, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Asked whether a Withdrawal Agreement text had been finalised, the spokeswoman said she had not received any update beyond the fact that there were “a small number of outstanding issues”.