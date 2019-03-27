"Dozens" of Conservatives still opposed to PM May's deal - UK lawmaker

LONDON (Reuters) - Dozens of pro-Brexit Conservative lawmakers are still opposed to British Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal to leave the European Union, one eurosceptic Conservative lawmaker said on Wednesday, adding the “hardcore” was holding firm.

The lawmaker said on condition of anonymity that a few had changed their minds to back May’s deal but there were “dozens” who had not changed their opposition, even after parliament’s move to seize control of Britain’s departure from the EU raised fears that Brexit might not happen.