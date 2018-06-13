FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 13, 2018 / 7:13 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

May wins vote, parliament rejects staying in European Economic Area

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May won a vote in parliament on Wednesday that threw out a proposal which would have forced the government to negotiate staying in the European Economic Area, meaning it would participate in the European Union’s single market.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

The House of Commons voted 327 to 126 to reject the proposed amendment by the upper house of parliament to the government’s key Brexit blueprint that will sever legal ties with the EU.

Reporting By Andrew MacAskill, editing by Elizabeth Piper

