Pro-EU UK lawmaker wants to find way out of row over Brexit meaningful vote

LONDON (Reuters) - A pro-EU lawmaker said on Thursday he would now try to find a way around a standoff with British Prime Minister Theresa May over the role of parliament in her Brexit strategy after they failed to agree on a compromise.

After rejecting a government proposal to try to solve a row over a so-called meaningful vote in parliament on any Brexit deal, Conservative lawmaker Dominic Grieve told Reuters the plan now “has got to be to try to put it right”.