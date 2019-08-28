Johnson says will schedule Queens Speech for October 14

FILE PHOTO: Queen Elizabeth II speaks to Boris Johnson during an audience in Buckingham Palace, where she will officially recognise him as the new Prime Minister, in London, Britain July 24, 2019. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he would schedule a Queen’s Speech for Oct. 14 in order to launch new legislation and he denied he was seeking to prevent parliament from obstructing his Brexit plans.

“We need to get on with our domestic agenda and that is why we are announcing a Queen’s Speech for Oct. 14,” Johnson said in a television interview broadcast.

Asked about criticism from members of parliament that they were being denied time to debate and vote on Brexit, Johnson said: “That is completely untrue. If you look at what we’re doing, we’re bring forward a new legislative programme.

“There will be ample time on both sides of that crucial October 17 (European Union leaders’) summit, ample time in parliament for MPs to debate the EU, to debate Brexit and all the other issues, ample time.”

