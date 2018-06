LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is hoping for the support of her whole Conservative Party on the legislation that will end Britain’s membership of the European Union, her spokesman said on Wednesday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Downing Street for the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Lawmakers are due to resume debating the final wording of the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill shortly.