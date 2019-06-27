Any attempt to stop government funding would be irresponsible - PM May's spokeswoman

FILE PHOTO: The door of 10 Downing Street is seen as uncertainty over Brexit continues, in London, Britain, May 24, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Any attempt to cut off funding to British government departments would be “grossly irresponsible”, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday, after reports that lawmakers would try to do so to stop a no-deal Brexit.

Earlier, pro-EU Conservative lawmaker Dominic Grieve and Labour’s Margaret Beckett tabled an amendment, or change, to routine financial legislation, called estimates, to stop funding if Britain leaves the European Union without a deal.

“Any attempt to deny vital funding to Whitehall departments would be grossly irresponsible and ... this is government spending for this financial year and funds crucial areas like schools, housing and welfare,” the spokeswoman said.

She added that it was not clear whether the amendment would be selected by parliament to be debated.