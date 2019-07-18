Bid to stop no-deal Brexit is counterproductive to Northern Ireland legislation - PM May's spokesman

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at Chatham House in London, Britain July 17, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - Measures to try to force the government to report every two weeks on talks to restore the Northern Irish executive would be counterproductive to those negotiations, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday.

Lawmakers will vote later on Thursday on a beefed-up proposal to the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation) bill aimed at making it harder for the next prime minister to try to force through a no-deal Brexit by suspending parliament.

“We have been very clear that the purpose of this bill is to ensure the continuation of vital public services and effective governance for the people of Northern Ireland,” the spokesman told reporters.

“In the light of the ongoing talks to restore the executive, our view is that forcing a report and debate every two weeks on the progress of those talks risks being counterproductive to this overarching aim.”