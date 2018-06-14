FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Brexit
June 14, 2018 / 2:45 PM / in 6 hours

PM May agrees compromise deal with pro-EU MPs on Brexit legislation - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May has reached a deal with pro-EU MPs over the wording of a compromise on the government’s Brexit legislation, a source familiar with the negotiations said on Thursday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May returns to Downing Street from the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

May and the pro-EU rebels were meeting before a 1600 GMT deadline to thrash out details of a compromise on the extent to which parliament can influence the exit negotiations. Ministers offered to find a compromise on Tuesday to avoid a defeat in parliament.

Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.