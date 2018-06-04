FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Brexit
June 4, 2018 / 3:39 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

UK government will seek to overturn some amendments to Brexit bill in parliament

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government will seek to overturn some amendments to its EU withdrawal bill to sever ties with the European Union when it returns to the lower house of parliament on June 12, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Monday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Asked whether the bill will return in just after a week, the spokesman said he believed so. “There are amendments that were passed by the House of Lords which are unacceptable, which we will be looking to overturn,” he told reporters.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.