UK government will seek to overturn some amendments to Brexit bill in parliament

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government will seek to overturn some amendments to its EU withdrawal bill to sever ties with the European Union when it returns to the lower house of parliament on June 12, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Monday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Asked whether the bill will return in just after a week, the spokesman said he believed so. “There are amendments that were passed by the House of Lords which are unacceptable, which we will be looking to overturn,” he told reporters.