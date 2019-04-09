MPs approve May's plan to seek Brexit delay to June 30

Anti-Brexit demonstrators protest outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - MPs on Tuesday approved Prime Minister Theresa May’s plan to seek to delay Britain’s exit from the European Union to June 30 while she tries to reach a compromise with the opposition Labour Party to get her deal through parliament.

MPs voted by 420 to 110 in favour of the government’s motion. The government was forced to hold the vote after parliament passed a law on Monday giving themselves power to scrutinise and make changes to May’s request to extend the Article 50 negotiating period a second time.