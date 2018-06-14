FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2018 / 4:45 PM / Updated an hour ago

Government has changed position on Brexit law compromise - MP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Pro-EU MP Anna Soubry said on Thursday the government had changed its position after agreeing a compromise deal on handing parliament a “meaningful vote” on any Brexit deal, and that the new proposal had not been agreed by the leading rebel.

Anna Soubry leaves a meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“I understand the government has tabled an amendment that has not been agreed by Dominic Grieve. Grateful for the conversations but without consultation what was agreed earlier today has been changed,” Soubry said on Twitter.

The BBC reported that Grieve, a Conservative lawmaker who has led criticism of the government’s stance on the meaningful vote, had described the final compromise as “unacceptable”.

Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper

