Factbox: Conservative lawmakers who have switched to back PM May's Brexit deal

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May is considering bringing her twice-defeated Brexit deal back to parliament after some of its eurosceptic opponents indicated they could change their minds and back it amid fears another loss could mean Britain staying in the European Union.

If she could get the deal approved, it would mark a spectacular turnaround of her crisis-riven tenure.

May’s blueprint, an attempt to retain close trading and security ties with the EU while leaving the bloc’s formal political structures, was defeated by 230 votes in parliament on Jan. 15, and by 149 votes on March 12.

To succeed at the third attempt, she must win over many of the 75 lawmakers in her Conservative party who opposed it before.

Below is the list of Conservative lawmakers who have now indicated they could now back May’s deal and the others who voted against the prime minister’s deal on March 12.

Conservative rebels who have indicated they could now back May’s deal:

1) Jacob Rees-Mogg

2) Michael Fabricant

3) Esther McVey

4) Daniel Kawczynski

5) Royston Smith

6) Robert Courts

7) James Gray

8) Henry Smith

9) Gordon Henderson

10) Rehman Chishti

11) John Whittingdale

Conservative rebels who voted against May’s deal last time:

1) Adam Afriyie

2) Lucy Allan

3) Richard Bacon

4) Steve Baker

5) John Baron

6) Guto Bebb

7) Crispin Blunt

8) Peter Bone

9) Suella Braverman

10) Andrew Bridgen

11) Conor Burns

12) William Cash

13) Christopher Chope

14) Simon Clarke

15) Damian Collins

16) Richard Drax

17) James Duddridge

18) Iain Duncan Smith

19) Charlie Elphicke

20) Michael Fallon

21) Mark Francois

22) Marcus Fysh

23) Chris Green

24) Justine Greening

25) Dominic Grieve

26) Sam Gyimah

27) Mark Harper

28) Philip Hollobone

29) Adam Holloway

30) Eddie Hughes

31) Ranil Jayawardena

32) Bernard Jenkin

33) Andrea Jenkyns

34) Boris Johnson

35) Gareth Johnson

36) Joseph Johnson

37) David Jones

38) Pauline Latham

39) Phillip Lee

40) Andrew Lewer

41) Julian Lewis

42) Ian Liddell-Grainger

43) Julia Lopez

44) Jonathan Lord

45) Craig MacKinlay

46) Anne Main

47) Anne Marie Morris

48) Sheryll Murray

49) Priti Patel

50) Owen Paterson

52) Tom Pursglove

51) Dominic Raab

53) John Redwood

54) Laurence Robertson

55) Andrew Rosindell

56) Lee Rowley

57) Grant Shapps

58) Bob Stewart

59) Ross Thomson

60) Michael Tomlinson

61) Craig Tracey

62) Anne-Marie Trevelyan

63) Shailesh Vara

64) Theresa Villiers