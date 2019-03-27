Factbox: Conservative MPs who have switched to back UK PM May's Brexit deal

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May is considering bringing her twice-defeated Brexit deal back to parliament after some of its eurosceptic opponents indicated they could change their minds and back it amid fears another loss could mean Britain staying in the European Union.
If she could get the deal approved, it would mark a spectacular turnaround of her crisis-riven tenure.
May’s blueprint, an attempt to retain close trading and security ties with the EU while leaving the bloc’s formal political structures, was defeated by 230 votes in parliament on Jan. 15, and by 149 votes on March 12.
To succeed at the third attempt, she must win over many of the 75 lawmakers in her Conservative party who opposed it before. She has offered to step down if it passes.
Below is the list of Conservative lawmakers who have now indicated they could now back May’s deal and the others who voted against the prime minister’s deal on March 12.
Conservative rebels who have indicated they could now back May’s deal:
1) Jacob Rees-Mogg
2) Michael Fabricant
3) Esther McVey
4) Daniel Kawczynski
5) Royston Smith
6) Robert Courts
7) James Gray
8) Henry Smith
9) Gordon Henderson
10) Rehman Chishti
11) John Whittingdale
12) Pauline Latham
13) Charlie Elphicke
14) Boris Johnson
Conservative rebels who voted against May’s deal last time:
1) Adam Afriyie
2) Lucy Allan
3) Richard Bacon
4) Steve Baker
5) John Baron
6) Guto Bebb
7) Crispin Blunt
8) Peter Bone
9) Suella Braverman
10) Andrew Bridgen
11) Conor Burns
12) William Cash
13) Christopher Chope
14) Simon Clarke
15) Damian Collins
16) Richard Drax
17) James Duddridge
18) Iain Duncan Smith
19) Michael Fallon
20) Mark Francois
21) Marcus Fysh
22) Chris Green
23) Justine Greening
24) Dominic Grieve
25) Sam Gyimah
26) Mark Harper
27) Philip Hollobone
28) Adam Holloway
29) Eddie Hughes
30) Ranil Jayawardena
31) Bernard Jenkin
32) Andrea Jenkyns
33) Gareth Johnson
34) Joseph Johnson
35) David Jones
36) Phillip Lee
37) Andrew Lewer
38) Julian Lewis
39) Ian Liddell-Grainger
40) Julia Lopez
41) Jonathan Lord
42) Craig MacKinlay
43) Anne Main
44) Anne Marie Morris
45) Sheryll Murray
46) Priti Patel
47) Owen Paterson
48) Tom Pursglove
49) Dominic Raab
50) John Redwood
51) Laurence Robertson
52) Andrew Rosindell
53) Lee Rowley
54) Grant Shapps
55) Bob Stewart
56) Ross Thomson
57) Michael Tomlinson
58) Craig Tracey
59) Anne-Marie Trevelyan
60) Shailesh Vara
61) Theresa Villiers
Reporting By Andrew MacAskill and Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison