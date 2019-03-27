Factbox: Conservative MPs who have switched to back UK PM May's Brexit deal

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May is considering bringing her twice-defeated Brexit deal back to parliament after some of its eurosceptic opponents indicated they could change their minds and back it amid fears another loss could mean Britain staying in the European Union.

If she could get the deal approved, it would mark a spectacular turnaround of her crisis-riven tenure.

May’s blueprint, an attempt to retain close trading and security ties with the EU while leaving the bloc’s formal political structures, was defeated by 230 votes in parliament on Jan. 15, and by 149 votes on March 12.

To succeed at the third attempt, she must win over many of the 75 lawmakers in her Conservative party who opposed it before. She has offered to step down if it passes.

Below is the list of Conservative lawmakers who have now indicated they could now back May’s deal and the others who voted against the prime minister’s deal on March 12.

Conservative rebels who have indicated they could now back May’s deal:

1) Jacob Rees-Mogg

2) Michael Fabricant

3) Esther McVey

4) Daniel Kawczynski

5) Royston Smith

6) Robert Courts

7) James Gray

8) Henry Smith

9) Gordon Henderson

10) Rehman Chishti

11) John Whittingdale

12) Pauline Latham

13) Charlie Elphicke

14) Boris Johnson

Conservative rebels who voted against May’s deal last time:

1) Adam Afriyie

2) Lucy Allan

3) Richard Bacon

4) Steve Baker

5) John Baron

6) Guto Bebb

7) Crispin Blunt

8) Peter Bone

9) Suella Braverman

10) Andrew Bridgen

11) Conor Burns

12) William Cash

13) Christopher Chope

14) Simon Clarke

15) Damian Collins

16) Richard Drax

17) James Duddridge

18) Iain Duncan Smith

19) Michael Fallon

20) Mark Francois

21) Marcus Fysh

22) Chris Green

23) Justine Greening

24) Dominic Grieve

25) Sam Gyimah

26) Mark Harper

27) Philip Hollobone

28) Adam Holloway

29) Eddie Hughes

30) Ranil Jayawardena

31) Bernard Jenkin

32) Andrea Jenkyns

33) Gareth Johnson

34) Joseph Johnson

35) David Jones

36) Phillip Lee

37) Andrew Lewer

38) Julian Lewis

39) Ian Liddell-Grainger

40) Julia Lopez

41) Jonathan Lord

42) Craig MacKinlay

43) Anne Main

44) Anne Marie Morris

45) Sheryll Murray

46) Priti Patel

47) Owen Paterson

48) Tom Pursglove

49) Dominic Raab

50) John Redwood

51) Laurence Robertson

52) Andrew Rosindell

53) Lee Rowley

54) Grant Shapps

55) Bob Stewart

56) Ross Thomson

57) Michael Tomlinson

58) Craig Tracey

59) Anne-Marie Trevelyan

60) Shailesh Vara

61) Theresa Villiers