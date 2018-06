LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government will issue a compromise amendment to her Brexit blueprint just before 1600 GMT, her spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May addresses the final news conference of the G7 summit in the Charlevoix city of La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Earlier, a source said May had agreed a compromise with pro-EU MPs in her Conservative Party that offers parliament a vote on any future steps in Brexit talks if Britain fails to agree a deal by mid-February. [nL8N1TG4YV]