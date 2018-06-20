FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Brexit
June 20, 2018 / 1:33 PM / in an hour

Government moves to calm fears over Brexit bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Government moved to calm fears in parliament over its proposal for a “meaningful vote” on any Brexit deal on Wednesday, saying MPs may be able to change ministers’ plans in the event of a no deal with the European Union.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

In a statement, Brexit secretary David Davis said it would be up to the parliamentary speaker to determine whether a motion when it is introduced by the government under the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill is amendable or not.

Some pro-EU Conservative MPs had complained that a government plan to simply make a statement to parliament if it fails to negotiate a deal or if MPs reject it gave them no real control over the process because they could not make changes that could influence the government’s thinking.

Reporting by William James and Elizabeth Piper. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.