House of Commons overwhelmingly backs Brexit trade deal

FILE PHOTO: A flag is seen outside the Houses of Parliament near the statue of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill in London, Britain January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - British lawmakers on Wednesday voted in favour of legislation implementing the post-Brexit trade deal agreed with the European Union last week.

Lawmakers voted 521 to 73 to progress the bill to its final stages in the lower house of parliament. A second vote, due shortly, will confirm its approval by the lower house before it moves to the upper house later on Wednesday.

It is expected to become law around midnight.