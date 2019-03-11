May will give parliament a 'meaningful' Brexit vote on Tuesday - spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will hold the so-called a meaningful vote on her Brexit deal on Tuesday as planned, her spokesman said after media reports that she could downgrade the status of the vote.

The spokesman said the government’s motion which will be debated and voted on would be published later on Monday.

“It will be a meaningful vote,” the spokesman told reporters after being asked what the vote on Tuesday would entail - whether it would be on the Brexit deal as it stands or on a hoped-for deal that includes limitations to the so-called Irish backstop that have not as yet been agreed in Brussels.

“It’s important to note the PM spoke to (European Commision President) Jean-Claude Juncker by phone yesterday evening and talks are continuing. The PM and negotiating teams are focused on making progress so we can secure parliament’s support for the deal.”