Future EU-UK relationship likely an FTA plus equivalence plus MoUs - EU's Huebner

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The future relationship between the European Union and Britain after Brexit is likely to be governed by a free trade agreement (FTA), legal equivalence rules for financial services and memoranda of understanding, an EU official said on Thursday.

Danuta Huebner, a member of the European Parliament’s team dealing with Brexit, said it was unlikely to expect anything more from future ties but that such a deal was already good. Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29, 2019.

“Difficult to imagine more than FTA plus equivalence plus memoranda of understanding between authorities. But why should it be disappointing?” Huebner tweeted.

The EU’s deputy chief Brexit negotiator Sabine Weyand re-tweeted the message in a signal she agreed with it.