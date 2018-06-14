FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2018 / 11:29 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

MPs to have new debate on finalising Brexit laws on June 20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - MPs will debate the final wording of the law that will end the country’s membership of the European Union on June 20, the government’s parliamentary organiser Andrea Leadsom said on Thursday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

The legislation, which is in the final and most tense stages of becoming law, is due to be discussed in the upper chamber on June 18. If changes are made during that debate, as is expected, it will then be debated by the lower house on June 20. Both must agree on the final wording before it becomes law.

Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper

