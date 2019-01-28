UK parliament will get second chance to vote on May's Brexit deal - spokesman

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives in Downing Street in London, Britain January 28, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May intends to give parliament a second chance to approve a Brexit deal as soon as possible, her spokesman said on Monday, adding that negotiations to change the deal so it can win MPs’ support were ongoing.

The spokesman said he could not imagine any circumstances under which parliament would not be given another chance to vote on approving a Brexit deal, and restated that May is committed to leaving the European Union on March 29.