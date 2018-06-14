FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2018 / 11:29 AM / in 6 hours

UK parliament will have meaningful vote on Brexit, says pro-EU lawmaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Pro-EU British Conservative lawmaker Anna Soubry, one of a group of rebels pressing Prime Minister Theresa May for concessions over Brexit, said on Thursday parliament would have a meaningful vote on an exit deal, and there would be no “hard Brexit”.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“Deal or no deal, parliament will have a meaningful vote and to be clear there will be no hard #Brexit when the EUWithdrawal Bill is passed,” Soubry tweeted before a 1600 GMT deadline to strike a deal.

Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper

