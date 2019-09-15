PM Johnson fully committed to getting a Brexit deal - interior minister Patel

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits West Yorkshire Police Training and Development Centre, with Home Secretary Priti Patel and West Yorkshire Police Chief constable John Robins, near Wakefield, Britain September 5, 2019. Danny Lawson/PA Wire/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is fully committed to reaching a Brexit deal with the European Union, interior minister Priti Patel told the BBC on Sunday.

“The prime minister is fully committed to getting a deal,” she said.