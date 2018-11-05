UK to assume no-deal Brexit unless a deal done in a week, ITV political editor

FILE PHOTO: Flags flutter in the wind with the financial district in the background, in London, Britain, September 23, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government has decided that unless there is a deal struck with the European Union within a week, the default option of a no-deal Brexit becomes the probable outcome, ITV’s political editor said on Monday.

“The UK government - not Brussels, not the EU 27 leaders - has decided that unless there is a Brexit deal within a week, the default option of a no-deal Brexit becomes the probable outcome, which is why officials are working through the night,” Robert Preston wrote on Twitter.