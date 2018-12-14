EU drugs agency says 2019 budget lower due to Brexit move

FILE PHOTO - The headquarters of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), is seen in London, Britain, April 25, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

(Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Friday its draft budget for 2019 was slightly lower than last year, blaming the dip on the watchdog’s forced relocation from London to Amsterdam because of Brexit.

Europe's equivalent of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the EMA said bit.ly/2RZk59r its budget for 2019 was roughly 333 million euros (£299.33 million), down from 337.8 million euros in 2018.

However, the agency now expects to lose fewer employees than expected due to the relocation, which it said was on track to be completed in March next year. The agency anticipates losing 25 percent of its workforce, compared with about 30 percent it expected in August.