UK medicines regulator preparing for no-deal Brexit

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s medicines watchdog is preparing for the possibility of the country leaving the European Union without a deal next March, in which case it would have to operate as a stand-alone drugs and medical devices regulator.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said on Thursday it was opening a consultation on how its legislation and regulatory processes would have to be modified.

The move follows a series of government papers on preparations for a potential no-deal Brexit.

“In the unlikely event of a no-deal scenario, the UK will strive to be at the forefront of regulatory innovation and processes. For example, looking at ways to reduce the length of time required to approve new medicines,” said MHRA Chief Executive Ian Hudson.