December 15, 2017 / 12:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

EU gives formal green light to new Brexit phase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders gave their formal approval on Friday to the opening of a second phase of Brexit negotiations with Britain, focusing on a transition period and future trading relationship.

“EU leaders agree to move on to the second phase of Brexit talks,” European Council President Donald Tusk tweeted during a Brussels summit that he was chairing.

“Congratulations PM @Theresa,” he added, a day after leaders acknowledged British Prime Minister Theresa May’s efforts to conclude an outline divorce settlement by giving her a round of applause.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; @macdonaldrtr

