EU's Juncker told Johnson existing withdrawal deal is only possible one

FILE PHOTO: European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne (not pictured) attend a joint news conference at the House of the Estates during the visit to the College of Commissioners of the European Commission in Helsinki, Finland, July 5, 2019. Emmi Korhonen/Lehtikuva via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told new British Prime Boris Johnson that a divorce deal agreed by his predecessor last November was the best and the only deal with the European Union, an EU spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Juncker told Johnson during a phone call that the EU would analyse any ideas put forward by the UK, provided they are compatible with the withdrawal agreement, spokeswoman Mina Andreeva tweeted in a readout of the phone call.