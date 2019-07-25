Brexit
EU's Juncker told Johnson existing withdrawal deal is only possible one

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told new British Prime Boris Johnson that a divorce deal agreed by his predecessor last November was the best and the only deal with the European Union, an EU spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Juncker told Johnson during a phone call that the EU would analyse any ideas put forward by the UK, provided they are compatible with the withdrawal agreement, spokeswoman Mina Andreeva tweeted in a readout of the phone call.

